Gangster Act, NSA against those guilty of paper leak: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced that the Gangster Act and the NSA would be invoked against those involved in the UP TET-2021 paper-leak.

“Those who are involved in this misdeed must know that a case is being registered against them under Gangster Act and their property will be confiscated along with imposition of National Security Act,” the Chief Minister said while addressing a public gathering in Deoria.

Sending across a note of warning to all those who tend to vitiate the transparent recruitment process, he asserted: “If someone is trying to play with the life of youth, then he should be aware of the consequences. Be it a job or any test, utmost transparency must be maintained.”

hief Minister also assured that the exam will be conducted again in a transparent manner within a month. No extra fee will be taken from any examinee and the government will arrange for their free movement through UPSRTC buses.

After leakage of the question paper, the state government has cancelled the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 exam and announced to conduct it in a month. The government has made it clear that the examinees will not have to fill any form and submit application fees again.

Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said that dozens of suspects had been detained by STF in the case.

The Special Task Force (STF) of the UP Police has arrested around 23 suspects from different cities- four from Lucknow, three from Meerut, one each from Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Kaushambhi and 13 from Prayagraj, the ADG informed.