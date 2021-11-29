Goa has common civil code, your state is violent: Sawant to TMC

Panaji: Goa is the only state in the country which follows a uniform civil code and the state needs no lessons from others as far as social and communal harmony is concerned, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday.

Sawant also took a swipe at the Trinamool Congress, without naming the outfit, which is keen on making a splash in the upcoming 2022 assembly polls.

“They say do not discriminate on the basis of caste and religion. See what is happening in your state. You have slaughtered some people and you are telling us about caste and religion?” Sawant said at a government function in Mapusa, located around 15 km from Panaji.

“All Goans, whether they are Hindus, Muslims or Christians, have lived together as brothers and sisters. No other state can boast of the kind of peace which Goa exhibits. Do not preach discrimination on the basis of caste and religion to Goans. From the Portuguese era to now, Goa is the only state in the country to follow a uniform civil code,” the Chief Minister said.