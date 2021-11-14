Govt updates list of debarred, suspended from doing business

New Delhi: The Defence Ministry has put out an updated list of companies debarred, put on hold or suspended from doing business with the MoD.

According to an order by the Vigilance Department of Ministry of Defence, this is in accordance with MoD Guidelines for penalties in Business Dealings.

The six debarred firms are Singapore Technologies Kinetics Ltd (STK), Israel Military Industries Ltd. (IMI), TS Kisan & Co Pvt Ltd., New Delhi, RK Machine Tools Ltd, Ludhiana, Rheinmetall Air Defence (RAD), Zurich and Corporation Defence, Russia.

The 13 companies that are suspended or put on hold by MoD are IDS, Tunisia, Infotech Design System (IDS), Mauritius, IDS Infotech Ltd, Mohali, Aeromatrix Info. Soiution Pvt Ltd, Chandigarh, Shanx Oceaneering, Inter Spiro India Pvt Ltd, Experts Systems, Unitech Enterprises, Kelvin Engineering, Atlas group of companies including Atlas Telecom and Atlas Defence Services, Offset India Solutions (P) Ltd. and its group companies and functionaries, Pilatus Aircraft Ltd, Switzerland and Vectra Advanced Engineering.

Two companies restricted from procurement are Rolls Royce and its allied and subsidiary companies and Tatra Trucks of Czech Republic.

Business dealings with SARR Freights Corporation and associated/allied Firms were suspended vide MoD order dated 19.02.2021.

High Court of Delhi, in a case relating to Department of Defence Production, vide order dated 25.05.2021 stayed the operation of MoD order till 31.08.2021.

Further, the High Court vide directions dated 31.08.2021 has extended the stay till next date of hearing i.e. 07.01.2022.

Sources said Leonardo is now officially out of the list of suspended companies.

Leonardo has given a letter withdrawing their claims of 350 million euros on the cancelled Augusta order.

This will now allow Leonardo to participate in heavy weight torpedo program for P75 submarines naval radars and naval turrets currently coming up as tenders.