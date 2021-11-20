Hizbul commander killed in J&K’s Kulgam encounter

Srinagar: Newly appointed District Commander of proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) Mudasir Wagay was killed in Kulgam encounter on Saturday, officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir Police said, acting on a specific input regarding presence of terrorists in Ashmuji area of district Kulgam, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, army’s 9 RR and 18Bn CRPF.

During the operation, as the presence of terrorists was ascertained, they were given ample opportunities to surrender, instead they started firing indiscriminately on the search parties. The joint parties ensuring safety of civilians rescued and shifted all the civilians to safer places. The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter.

“In the ensuing encounter, newly appointed district commander of proscribed terror outfit HM was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter. He has been identified as Mudasir Wagay, son of Jamal Wagay and resident of Malwan Kulgam,” police said.

Police said as per its records, killed terrorist Mudasir was an A plus categorized terrorist and was active since 2018 figuring among the list of most wanted terrorists.

“He was part of groups involved in several terror crimes including attack on security forces and civilian atrocities. He was also involved in killing of a political worker Gh Hassan Lone in Devsar area of Kulgam,” police said.

The Insas rifle recovered from the killed terrorist is the same which was snatched by terrorists in year 2017 at Pombay DH Pora during an attack on bank vehicle.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including said Insas rifle were recovered from the site of encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.