Humbly accept verdict in bypolls: Himachal CM

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said he humbly accepted the verdict given by the people in the by-elections to one Lok Sabha seat and three Vidhan Sabha constituencies in the state, as the ruling BJP lost all.

He said the results were not according to their expectations.

“We would try to come up to the expectations and aspirations of the people of the state and would work with renewed zeal and dedication to perform better in Assembly elections of 2022,” Thakur said in a statement.

The Chief Minister congratulated the winning candidates.

The BJP lost the Mandi parliamentary seat and three Assembly seats to the opposition Congress.