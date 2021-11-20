J&K police busts sleeper cell module, 5 LeT terrorists arrested

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police has busted a sleeper cell module in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district and arrested five active terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit of LeT, officials said on Saturday.

Police said during the investigation of cases pertaining to multiple grenade attacks in district Pulwama, police busted a network of active associates of proscribed terrorist outfit LeT by arresting five active terrorist associates.

They have been identified as Showket Islam Dar, Aijaz Ahmad Lone, Aijaz Gulzar Lone, Manzoor Ahmad Bhat and Nasser Ahmad Shah, all residents of Lelhar Pulwama.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the module was acting as sleeper cell and was involved in procurement as well as transportation of arms/ammunition. They were also involved in carrying out grenade attacks on security forces at the behest of their handlers,” police said.

Incriminating materials including arms/ammunition have been recovered from their possession.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered by the police. Further investigation into the matter is in progress.