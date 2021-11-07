LeT terrorist found in critical condition in J&K’s Shopian

Srinagar: A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist with bullet wound was found in a critical condition in J&K’s Shopian district on Sunday.

Police sources said the terrorist, who has been identified as Sahil Bashir from Hermain village, was found in a critical condition at his village by the locals.

“He has been taken to a hospital by some locals, but it is not yet known how he sustained the bullet injury. He had joined terrorist ranks on October 12 and was on our list,” the police sources said.