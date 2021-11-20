Maharashtra got ‘freedom’ from BJP 2 years ago: Sanjay Raut

Nashik: Taking a swipe at certain Bollywood personalities, Shiv Sena MP and Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Saturday said here that Maharashtra secured ‘freedom’ two years ago.

“We made the correct move… Maharashtra got Independence two years ago… We could flutter the ‘saffron’ flag above Mantralaya,” Raut said, without naming the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party.

The obvious reference was to the ouster of the BJP after the Assembly elections a couple of years ago and the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray taking office in November 2019.

Speaking at a party event here, the Sena leader also touched on the repeal of the three farm laws by observing how the ‘Quit India’ Movement resulted in the collapse of the British rulers in 1947.

“This time, the people are angry and they would not have bothered to see who is the Prime Minister or the Home Minister… that’s why the 3 (farm) laws have been revoked,” Raut said.

He added that the Sena would make a sweep of the upcoming Nashik Municipal Corporation elections by bagging a minimum 100 of the 122 seats and unseat the ruling BJP.

Commenting on BJP state President Chandrakant Patil terming the PM’s Friday decision as “unfortunate”, Raut said that if he (Patil) is indeed feeling so sad, “we shall send him a consolation message and organise a condolence meeting”.

Patil retorted saying that the government couldn’t convince some people on the 3 farm laws and hence repealed them, while Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said the PM showed ‘rare magnanimity’ by his action to yank off the laws.

The PM’s decision Friday was hailed by the ruling MVA allies, farmers organisations, social groups and farmland activists, who termed it as a ‘victory’ of the peasants agitating for the past one year.