Maharashtra having an ‘absentee and accidental’ CM: Javadekar

New Delhi: On completion of two years of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said that for the first time, the state is experiencing an ‘absentee and accidental’ Chief Minister.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Javadekar said: “Corruption and criminalisation of politics is the hallmark of the MVA government. Several ministers, Members of Parliament and MLAs are being enquired for corruption… it is not only ‘Mafia Vasooli Agadhi’ but also a ‘Maha Vishwasghati Aghadi’,” Javadekar said.

Hitting out at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Javadekar said: “He (Thackeray) rarely visits his Mantralaya office… and for the first time, Maharashtra is experiencing an ‘absentee’ and ‘accidental’ chief minister.”

“Income Tax raids at NCP minister’s (place) have revealed ‘benami’ property of Rs 1,000 crore. Another NCP Minister has been arrested for assaulting a common man. Third NCP minister has purchased land parcels from terrorist of 26/11 terror attacks at a throwaway price. The fourth Minister is charged with giving lucrative contracts to his son-in-law which had to be finally cancelled,” he said.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that this government has looted Maharashtra and betrayed the voters.

“He (Thackeray) is charged with non-disclosure of income and assets in election affidavits. His PA built a bungalow in violation of CRZ rules. After charges were made, he demolished his bungalow himself. Another minister of Shiv Sena built a resort in violation of CRZ rules and instead of demolishing it is important that he has sold it,” former union minister said.

He also slammed the MVA government over the law and order situation in the state.

Without taking any name, Javadekar said: “The Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) chief of Mumbai is charged with planting of bomb and friend’s murder. Another four police personnel have been arrested and are behind the bars in this case. Mumbai Police commissioner charged ruling dispensation of extortion to a huge extent who was also absconding for nine months. This is the low point of governance in Maharashtra.”

Javadekar claimed that “all this is happening because this government was formed with sheer hunger for power keeping aside all morals and betraying the voters and people’s mandate”.

“Shiv Sena fought the elections as an alliance partner of BJP. It won by displaying posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi all over. The NCP and the Congress who sought votes to defeat Shiv Sena joined hands with them because of this hunger for power. It is the worst opportunist, corrupt and non-functional government Maharashtra has even seen,” he added.