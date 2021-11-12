MP Minister threatens to get Khurshid’s book on Ayodhya banned in state

Bhopal: Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid’s book on Ayodhya which has courted controversy for comparing ‘Hindutva’ with radical Islamist terror groups, is likely to face a ban in Madhya Pradesh.

Amid the ongoing controversy over its content, the book has found a new critic in Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Mishra slammed Khurshid for comparing ‘Hindutva’ with radical Islamist terror groups, and accused the Congress of dividing people of Hindu community.

Meanwhile, Mishra also threatened to put a ban on sale of the book -Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times’ in Madhya Pradesh.

“I will consult law experts and get this book banned in the state,” Mishra said, adding that the content of the book is highly objectionable.

“Salman Khurshid’s book is condemnable. They (Congress) don’t leave an opportunity to divide our country,” he added.

Mishra also attacked on State Congress Chief and the former chief minister Kamal Nath saying, “What Kamal Nath had said – ‘it’s not mahan Bharat but badnam Bharat. This is part of the same thought.”

Veteran Congress leader and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Digvijaya Singh, who was present during the book launch in Delhi on Wednesday, came out in Khurshid’s defence saying, “He (Khurshid) wrote nothing wrong in his book.”