Navjot Sidhu accuses Punjab AG of working for political gains

New Delhi/Chandigarh: Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday accused state Advocate General APS Deol of working for political gains, a day after the latter accused him of taking political mileage.

In a series of tweets, Sidhu said: “Mr AG-PUNJAB, Justice is blind but people of Punjab are not. Our Congress party came in power with a promise to give justice in Sacrilege Cases, in which you appeared before the High Court for main conspirators/accused persons and made serious allegations against our Govt.

“You (AG) appeared for the accused, now representing the State and very soon you will seek elevation as a judge so that you can decide this case. Being the highest law officer, your focus is on politics and political gains.”

“Are you acting at the behest of those who appointed you in this constitutional office and fulfilling their political gains? Did you advise the Government to challenge the blanket bail order procured by you or any other adverse order in Sacrilege cases in Supreme Court,” Sidhu asked.

Sidhu further said: “Leave the politics to the politicians and focus on your personal conscience, integrity and professional ethics, which your job requires.

“Today, you are representing the same Government of same political party in power and accusing me of spreading misinformation, whereas, I am fighting for justice in Sacrilege cases and you were procuring blanket bails for the accused persons.”

“I believe that Ethics is about the way things ought to be, not about the way things are. Ethical people often do more than law requires and less than it allows. When it comes to ethics, motive is very important,” he added.

On Saturday, Deol had slammed Sidhu, who had demanded his (Deol’s) resignation for representing two accused persons in the sacrilege and police firing case.

Deol had said that Sidhu was spreading misinformation to gain political advantage.

“Sidhu’s repeated utterances seek to derail the efforts of the Punjab government to ensure justice in the drugs matter and the sacrilege case,” Deol had said in a statement.

“There is a concerted attempt by vested interests to malign the functioning of Congress Party in view of upcoming elections in Punjab for their selfish political gain by politicising the constitutional office of the Advocate General of Punjab,” he said.

Sidhu had objected to the appointment of Deol as state AG and Iqbal Preet Sahota as DGP, citing these as one of the reasons for quitting the party chief’s post.

Sidhu withdrew his resignation as PCC chief on Friday.