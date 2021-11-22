Published On: Mon, Nov 22nd, 2021

NIA raids multiple locations in J&K’s Srinagar

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday carried out raids in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar city in connection with the terror funding case being investigated by the agency.

Police sources said NIA sleuths assisted by the local police and the CRPF carried out raids in the city centre, Lal Chowk, Amira Kadal and Sonwar areas of Srinagar city.

Sources said the offices of a human rights activist were also raided.

The NIA holds that funds to sustain terror activities in J&K had been routed through various front organisations that would ultimately funnel out these funds to the terror groups.

