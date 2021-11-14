Ordinances brought to extend tenures of CBI, ED Directors up to five years

New Delhi: The Centre has brought in ordinances to extend the tenure of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) chiefs up to five years.

Currently, the tenure of directors of both central investigation agencies is of two years, and now, as per the ordinances, they can get an extension of maximum three years.

President Ram Nath Kovind has approved the ordinances as Parliament is not in session and he is satisfied that circumstances exist which render it necessary for him to take immediate action.

The CVC (Amendment) Ordinance and the Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Act Ordinance were issued to allow extension of tenure of the Directors of the CBI and the ED ahead of upcoming winter session of the Parliament.

“Provided that the period for which the Director of Enforcement holds the office on his initial appointment may, in public interest, on the recommendation of the Committee under clause (a) and for the reasons to be recorded in writing, be extended up to one year at a time: Provided further that no such extension shall be granted after the completion of a period of five years in total including the period mentioned in the initial appointment,” the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 said.

The Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, has the same provisions in respect of the CBI Director, and it comes into force at once.