Over 200 terrorists waiting to infiltrate, reveals arrested Pakistani terrorist

New Delhi: Arrested terrorist Ali Babar, a Pakistani national who was captured by the Indian Army from J&K’s Uri sector on September 26, has revealed that Pakistan’s notorious Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has been providing support to the terrorists in order to sneak them into the Indian territory, sources said on Thursday.

According to the sources, Babar also admitted before the sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday that more infiltration attempts will be made with the active support of the ISI, as over 200 terrorists are waiting at different ‘launch pads’ in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) to be pushed into Jammu and Kashmir before the heavy snowfall begins in December.

The Pakistan Army has also been helping the terrorists at the launch pads in POK, he added.

Babar was captured following an operation on September 26 in Uri sector by the Indian Army. During interrogation, Babar has revealed that he had sneaked into Jammu and Kashmir on September 18 along with five other terrorists.

NIA sleuths are trying to collect more information from Babar, such as the routes he took and the local contacts he made for collecting arms and ammunition etc.

The intelligence agencies have also sounded an alert that infiltration bids will increase from across the border in the next few weeks as this is the last window before heavy snowfall begins in the Valley.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has intensified its patrolling along the Line of Control (LOC), while the Terror Monitor Group (TMG) comprising officials of the central intelligence agencies, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Special Operation Group (SOG) of J&K Police has been keeping an eye on the border areas of Bhimber, which has been used by terrorists in recent past, officials in the security set up said.

The officials also said that the ISI is trying to create a synergy among the terror groups to make coordinated efforts to bleed Jammu and Kashmir. They have identified eight new routes for infiltration, which was revealed after Indian intelligence agencies decoded the intercepted chats between the ISI and the terrorist handlers.

The officials also said that a meeting was held at Lashkar-e-Taiba’s new office at Chelabandi in Muzaffarabad, which was attended by the handlers of Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Al-Badre wherein they were clearly instructed to finish the task of pushing terrorists into the Indian territory before December.

All the newly-identified routes originate from Nali, Kotkotera, Nikail, Bantal, Goi, Tarkundi Dabasi and Kuiretta, which are located in POK, and cross through the deep forests till reaching the LOC in J&K, the sources in the security forces said.