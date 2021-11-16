Pandora papers: Gurugram realtor Lalit Goyal held in PMLA case

New Delhi: Lalit Goyal, managing director of Gurugram based IREO real estate group, has been held by the Enforcement Directorate in first of its arrest made in ‘Pandora Papers’ case, sources said on Tuesday.

Goyal is accused of allegedly moving assets worth USD 77 million to British Virgin Islands through a trust and four entities.

He was detained by the authorities at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport a couple of days ago when he was about to leave the country.

After this, the sleuths of Enforcement Directorate questioned him for his alleged involvement in a financial fraud in Chandigarh. His name also figured in the ‘Pandora Papers’ global leak of offshore funds. However, Goyal and his legal team have any refuted all allegations.

The financial investigation agency is also probing Goyal in a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violation case.

Notably, some US based investment companies have also made allegations against Goyal for a financial fraud. It has been also alleged that Goyal’s Ireo has cheated several people and not given them possession of their houses.

The Centre had earlier formed a Multi Agency Group (MAG) team to investigate the people whose names have appeared in the infamous Pandora Papers.

Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) heads the MAG while it has also representatives from the CBDT, Enforcement Directorate, Reserve Bank of India and the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).