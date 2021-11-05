PM Modi offers prayer at Kedarnath shrine, reviews ongoing developmental work

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday offered prayers at Kedarnath shrine. After offering prayers at the temple, he unveiled a 12-foot statue of the seer at the temple premises, besides reviewing the ongoing construction works.

On this occasion, PM Narendra Modi addressed the public in Kedarnath. In his address Modi said that after the destruction in 2013, people used to think if Kedarnath could be redeveloped. “But a voice within me always told me that Kedarnath will be redeveloped again,” PM Modi said. Modi said that he continuously monitored the redevelopment works at Kedarnath from Delhi. “I reviewed progress of different works being carried out here through drone footage. I want to thank all ‘rawals’ here for their guidance for these works,” he said.

There was a time when spirituality and religion were believed to be associated with stereotypes. “But, Indian philosophy talks about human welfare, sees life in a holistic manner. Adi Shankaracharya worked to make the society aware about this truth,” Modi said.

Modi also credited all the workers for carrying out reconstruction work in the sub-zero temperatures. He also informed that work on Kashi Vishwanath corridor project is progressing rapidly. “Now, the country aims high and also sets a time limit to achieve these aims,” Modi said.

The Samadhi has been reconstructed after the destruction in the 2013 floods. The entire reconstruction work has been undertaken under the guidance of the Prime Minister, who has constantly reviewed and monitored the progress of the project.

He also inaugurated key infrastructure projects- Saraswati retaining wall aasthapath and ghats, Mandakini retaining wall aasthapath, Tirth purohit houses, Garud chatti bridge on river Mandakini. All these projects have been completed at a cost of over Rs 130 crore. “It is an auspicious day to lay the foundation of not only new projects but opening a gateway of development for this ‘Dev Bhoomi’ to maximise the safety measures for devotees,” PM Modi said.

Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for multiple projects worth over Rs 180 crore, including the redevelopment of Sangam Ghat, first aid and tourist facilitation centre, admin office and hospital, two guest houses, police station, command and control centre, Mandakini Aasthapath queue management and rain shelter and Saraswati civic amenity building.