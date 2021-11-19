Prime Minister Modi likely to inaugurate Kashi Corridor on Dec 13

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor that connects the Ganga River to the Kashi Vishwanath temple on December 13.

According to Shri Kashi Vishwanath Special Area Development Board chief executive officer, Sunil Verma, “Nearly 24 buildings along the corridor have been constructed and finishing touches were being given to the corridor that will be fully ready by the second week of December.”

Shlokas and Vedic hymns are being carved on the walls of the buildings along the corridor, which is estimated to be worth nearly Rs 1,000 crore.

Built over 5.5 lakh square feet, the corridor has decongested the temple complex, which was earlier surrounded by buildings on three sides.

An over 7,000 square metre temple platform for meditation for 10,000 people, seven grand entrance gates, a cafeteria, a food court, a Vedic and spiritual library, a virtual gallery, tourist centre, a multi-purpose hall, and a security hall are part of the corridor project. A special sky beam light system has also been installed along the corridor.

Modi had laid the foundation of the corridor in March 2019.

Over 300 buildings were purchased and demolished to create the space for the project.

The Uttar Pradesh government constituted the board to expedite the work on it.

Over seven million devotees and tourists visit the temple annually while over 10,000 devotees, mostly from Varanasi and the adjoining areas, visit it daily.