Security forces arrest terrorist operator during Poonch operation

As the Poonch anti-terror operation continued for the 23rd day on Tuesday, security forces said they have arrested a villager in Bhatta Durrian area who is a terrorist operator.

Police sources said cordon has been lifted, but the combing operation is still underway and efforts are on to track down the terrorists.

“After investigation it came to light that the under trial terrorist, Zia Mustafa, who was killed during this operation when the security forces took him to identify a hideout, was in touch with a terrorist operator from Bhatta Durrian village.

“He has been arrested and has been identified as Muhammad Yasir.

“Yasir is being questioned and there are chances that joint forces may get some leads during his questioning”, sources said.

Nine army soldiers including two JCOs were killed and three others, an army soldier and two policemen were injured during this operation.