Shivpal ready to merge party in SP ‘if’ his workers get respect

Lucknow: Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) President Shivpal Singh Yadav has said that if all workers of his party get a dignified welcome in Samajwadi Party (SP) he is ready to merge his party into the latter.

Shivpal Singh Yadav told reporters in Aligarh on Monday night that he wanted not only himself, but also his workers and supporters to be be treated with dignity and respect if the SP wants to take him in.

He said that when he was in SP, the party used to work on the ground while in the current scenario leaders working in an office.

SP President Akhilesh Yadav has also hinted about a coalition with his estranged uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav.

Akhilesh Yadav said that he had no issues with Shivpal Singh Yadav and he will get a respectable place in the party.

Slamming the BJP government, Shivpal Singh Yadav said that common people were struggling for basic amenities and inflation had made their lives distressed.

“Development cannot be assured just by changing the names of the project but the BJP is only doing that. The BJP has ditched the public and their slogan of ‘Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas’ was baseless,” he said.

He said that India ranked lower than Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan in the hunger index which speaks volumes for the state of affairs.