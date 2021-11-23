Six Bone strengthening Yoga poses for osteoporosis

New Delhi: Osteoporosis is a disease that weakens the bones, making them less dense and increasing the chances of a fracture. Since there are no specific symptoms related to osteoporosis, people often fail to recognise the onset of the disease unless tested for it, or unfortunately, after breaking a bone.

For people suffering from osteoporosis, yoga can be an effective addition to their treatment plan. The ancient sacred practice slowly builds strength, stability, agility and flexibility in the body which helps to ease the symptoms, lower the risk of complications and improve bone health. A study conducted in 2009 found out that when yoga is done consistently and diligently, it can increase bone strength.

Dr Rajeev Rajesh, Chief yoga Officer, Jindal Naturecure Institute shares six yoga poses to be practiced for osteoporosis:

Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward Dog Pose)

How to do: Start on all fours to form a table-like structure.

Lift the hips, straighten the knees and elbows.

Make sure that the hands are in line with the shoulders and feet are in line with the hips.

While forming a V structure, press the hands on the mat and lengthen the neck.

Hold this position for at least 30 seconds and release gently.

Benefits: Apart from strengthening the core, this asana also strengthens the bones, improves blood flow and body posture, stretches the back and makes the arms stronger.

Veerbhadrasana 1 (Warrior Pose)

How to do: Stand straight with both feet together and arms by the side.

By keeping the right foot flat on the mat, lunge with the left leg.

Stretch the arms straight above the head.

Hold this position for a few seconds, release gently and repeat on the other side.

Benefits: This asana regulates the adrenal glands responsible for providing the body with adequate amounts of estrogen and androgen for healthy bones. It is also effective in increasing the strength of the spine, shoulders, arms, knees and elbows.

Vrikshasana (Tree Pose)

How to do: Stand erect with the arms by the side of the body.

Bend the right knee slightly and place the right foot high up on the left leg.

Ensure that the legs are erect, inhale gently and raise the arms above the head into the Namaskar mudra.

Keep the spine straight and hold the position for 30 seconds.

Come back to the original position gently and repeat with the other leg.

Benefits: This pose improves poise and balance. This asana is also effective in toning the leg muscles while making the tendons and ligaments of the feet stronger.

Utkatasana (Chair Pose)

How to do: Stand with feet hip-width apart.

Raise the arms above the head in Namaskar mudra.

Bend the knees slightly, just like sitting in a chair so that the hips remain at a 45-degree angle.

While breathing, consistently hold the pose for a minute.

Release gently and repeat.

Benefits: This asana creates stability and strength in the shoulder joints. Apart from that, it also helps to strengthen the gluteus and quads.

Setubandhasana (Bridge Pose)

How to do: Lie on the back and keep the arms by the side.

Bend the knees so that the feet are firmly pressed on the ground.

With the strength of the arms, push the pelvis off the floor.

Make sure that the neck and back lie flat on the ground.

Stay in this position for 30 seconds before releasing gently.

Benefits: The asana can be therapeutic for people suffering from osteoporosis. It is beneficial in the strengthening of the hips, spine, and thighs.

Santolanasana (Plank Pose)

How to do: Lie on the stomach.

Bring the hands towards the shoulders by keeping the palms on the ground.

Now gently push up the body to form a straight line.

The arms must be perpendicular to the ground and the body must be parallel to the ground.

Hold the pose and come back to the original position.

Benefits: It strengthens the shoulders, arms and wrists. It is also good for the spine muscles and improves posture.