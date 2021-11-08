Terror module busted in J&K’s Baramulla, three held

Srinagar: A terror module was busted in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district with the arrest of three terrorist associates and recovery of incriminating materials including arms and ammunition from their possession, officials said on Monday.

Police said during the course of investigation of a case pertaining to attack by terrorists on Area Domination Patrol (ADP) of police and army’s 46 RR in last week of October in Cherdari area of Baramulla in which one terrorist was killed in retaliation, Baramulla Police zeroed in on some suspects.

During the course of investigation, a joint team of police and security forces arrested one hybrid terrorist and two terror associates, identified as Asgar Majeed Lone, resident of Gulshanabad Azadgunj, Asif Ganie, resident of Bagh-e-Islam Baramulla, and Faizan Rasool Gojri, resident of Syeed Kareem, Baramulla.

“On the disclosures of the arrested terrorist associates, especially those of Asgar Majeed, the joint party of police and security forces recovered one grenade and 24 rounds of AK-47. Further investigation is in progress,” police said.