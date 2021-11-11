Terrorist killed in J&K’s Kulgam encounter

Srinagar: One terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday, officials said.

“One unidentified terrorist killed. Operation in progress,” police said.

The encounter between terrorists and security forces at Chawalgam area took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire and retaliated, triggering the encounter.

“Joint Operation was launched in Chawalgam, Kulgam today afternoon, based on specific inputs. Cordon was laid and contact established. Terrorists opened fire forcing Security Forces to retaliate. Firefight ensued. Joint operation in progress,” the army said.

Although the intelligence input suggests there are two or three terrorists trapped, the actual number can be said once operation concludes, said a police source.