Two burnt alive as tanker filled with edible oil catches fire

Jaipur: Two people were burnt alive when a tanker filled with edible oil caught fire after getting overturned on the outskirts of Kudi village in Barmer district of Rajasthan.

Police officials confirmed that a tanker overturned while attempting to save the animal which suddenly appeared in front of the vehicle on the Barmer-Jodhpur Highway near Kudi village.

A fierce fire broke out as soon as the tanker overturned.

The Pachpadra police station team along with fire brigades reached the spot and started efforts to control the blaze.

The fire could be brought under control after two hours.

The deceased have been identified as tanker drivers Ranveer Singh and Umaid Singh, both residents of Chidwa, Jhunjhunu.

The truck was on way to Punjab from Gujarat, police officials said, adding that the bodies have been kept in the mortuary of Pachpadra and their relatives have been informed.

The bodies will be handed over to their relatives as soon as they reach here.

Further investigation is on.