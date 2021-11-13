Under Congress rule, India was partially a Muslim nation: BJP leader

New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on Saturday said that under the grand old party’s rule, India was partially a Muslim nation and provisions of Sharia were part of the country’s Constitution.

Talking to mediapersons at the BJP headquarters here, Trivedi said, “With full responsibility, I say that before Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed the office of Prime Minister, the country was partially a Muslim nation.”

Lambasting Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Salman Khurshid and Rashid Alvi for “defaming Hindutva”, the BJP national spokesperson said: “In a systematic manner, the grand old party is creating chaos and instability in the country on the basis of fake news and wants to create hatred for Hindus in the society.”

“Statement, book, propaganda and violence on social media all at the same time by the Congress leaders prove that a big campaign is being run as part of a bigger conspiracy,” he claimed.

Attacking the Gandhi scion, Trivedi said instead of reading the Vedas and Puranas, Rahul Gandhi should read books written by his party leaders.

The Wayanad MP should read the book titled ‘Discovery of India’, written by his grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru, Trivedi said.

The BJP national spokesperson said that Rahul Gandhi should also read what Nehru has written about Hindus on Page 74 of the book.

He claimed that Indian society is remembering its power like Hanuman ji and now the country is changing rapidly. This change is visible everywhere including Ayodhya, Kedarnath, Kashi Vishwanath.

Responding to accusations of Shiv Sena leaders, Trivedi said, “We do not need to derail the government which is run by three-three remotes and is full of bickering.”

Taunting the MVA government, Trivedi said Maharashtra is a state whose former Home Minister has been arrested and whose former Police Commissioner is absconding.

Responding to a query on PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s tweet on lynching, Trivedi said she should tell what happened in 1990. At that time her father was the Home Minister of the country.