UP-Uttarakhand asset sharing disputes resolved: Pushkar Singh Dhami

Lucknow: UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami have managed to resolve disputes related to asset sharing between the two states that had been pending for over two decades.

The two leaders and officials of the two states held a meeting here on Thursday and settled the disputes.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Pushkar Singh Dhami said that it had been decided that there will be a joint survey of both the states and disputed land including 1,700 houses will be given to UP.

The two barrages (Vanbasa and Kichha) of Uttarakhand, which are in bad condition, will be rebuilt by the UP government.

Along with this, the UP government will pay the outstanding Rs 205 crore to the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation.

The Uttarakhand chief minister said that the housing development liabilities will be paid by both the states under 50-50 per cent.

The Alaknanda Hotel in Haridwar will be handed over to Uttarakhand within a month and chief minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the ceremony.

Apart from transferring the land of Kichha bus stand to Uttarakhand, the Uttar Pradesh government will also give Rs 90 crore to the Uttarakhand Forest Department.