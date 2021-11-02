Wife lodges complaint against hubby for porn addiction

Bengaluru: Basavangudi Women’s Police in Bengaluru, Karnataka have registered an FIR against a person for his addiction to porn sites and late night chats with call girls, police said on Tuesday.

The FIR had been lodged based on the complaint by his spouse, a 36-year woman as per the instructions of the First Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court on Monday.

The woman had approached court, alleging that she has been harassed by her husband for questioning his addiction to porn sites.

The complainant has informed that she got married to the accused on November 11, 2019. He had received Rs 2 lakh cash and Rs 1 lakh worth gold jewels as dowry. In a short time, she came to know that her husband is addicted to porn sites.

She had complained to his parents about his addictions. They had reprimanded him and asked the complainant to give him another chance to correct himself.

However, her husband’s addictions went from bad to worse. He didn’t make any amends. He subscribed to porn sites, indulged in late night chats with call girls and spent money on them. When questioned about this, he started harassing her.

The accused has also put up his profile on matrimonial sites claiming that he is a divorcee. She pleaded the court to direct police to investigate the matter. The police is investigating the matter.

Basavanagudi Women’s police have registered a case of dowry harassment, domestic harassment and also booked him under IT Act. Further investigation is on.