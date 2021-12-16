Akhilesh finally meets Shivpal, alliance on cards

Lucknow: The ice finally thawed on a chilly December evening when Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav finally drove to his estranged uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav’s residence for a meeting on Thursday.

The two leaders were in talks for about 45 minutes, indicating a definite rapprochement of sorts. The two had not met in the past five years even though they came face to face at a few family functions.

Though both the leaders did not speak to the media, sources said that they had discussed an alliance between the Samajwadi Party and Shivpal Yadav’s Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) and agreed to the same.

“The meeting held without aides and in a cordial and emotional atmosphere. More such meetings will be held to work out the modalities in the coming days,” said a source.

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav had been repeatedly asking the two leaders to mend fences before the elections.

Shivpal Yadav had, on several occasions, said that he was ready to even merge his party with SP provided his dignity and respect of his supporters could be ensured.

Akhilesh Yadav had also maintained that he would have an alliance with his uncle but had avoided meeting or talking to him, setting off speculations about their relationship.