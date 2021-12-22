Asian Champions Trophy: India beat Pakistan 4-3, win bronze medal

Dhaka: Indian men’s hockey team won the bronze medal at the Asian Champions Trophy after beating Pakistan 4-3 in the third-place play-off match here on Wednesday.

India took the lead in the opening stage of the game after Harmanpreet Singh scored from the penalty corner. However, Pakistan’s Afraz scored soon after that and equalised the score. Abdul Rana hit Pakistan’s second goal as India went behind 1-2 in the third quarter of play.

The men-in-blue took a crucial 3-2 lead in the final quarter with Varun Kumar and Gursahibjit Singh’s goal. In the last moments of the fourth quarter, Akashdeep Singh scored India’s final goal to put India in a winning position.