Dimple Yadav, daughter test Covid positive

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav’s wife and former MP, Dimple Yadav, and her daughter have tested positive for Covid-19.

Dimple Yadav and her daughter, Tina Yadav, have isolated themselves at home where they are being given necessary treatment.

Deputy chief medical officer (CMO), Milind Vardhan, has confirmed that Dimple Yadav and her daughter are Corona positive.

Vardhan said that Tina got herself tested after she developed fever and when her report came positive, Dimple Yadav’s sample was also taken on the basis of contact tracing.

Dimple’s report also showed that she is Corona positive.

The staff members in the family are also being tested.

