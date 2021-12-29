Durga Shankar Mishra to be new Chief Secretary of UP

New Delhi: Ahead of the Assembly election early next year, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, an official statement said.

He will be taking charge on December 31 following superannuation of incumbent Rajendra Kumar Tiwari.

According to the notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Mishra, a UP cadre IAS officer of the 1984 batch, has been repatriated to his home cadre, after central deputation.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved repatriation of Durga Shankar Mishra, IAS (UP: 1984) to his cadre for his proposed appointment as Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh by the State Government of Uttar Pradesh,” the order reads.

Mishra has served in various key positions for both at Centre and the UP government during his career.

In the state, he was Principal Secretary, Appointment and Personnel, Secretary, Tax and Registration, Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Managing Director of the Uttar Pradesh Scheduled Caste Finance and Development Corporation (SDCFC), District Magistrate of Agra and Sonbhadra, Vice Chairman of the Kanpur Development Authority and Municipal Commissioner, Kanpur.

At the Centre, prior to his appointment as Union Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary, he served as Aadditional Secretary in the same ministry, as Joint Secretary in the Ministries of Mines, and Home Affairs and as the Chief Vigilance Officer of the Airports Authority of India.