ED files charge sheet against conman Sukesh, 7 others

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed its first prosecution complaint against multi-millionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and seven others in connection with Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving B-town actress Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi as witnesses in the case.

The charge sheet was filed before the court of Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh. The ED took legal opinion from the prosecution and seniors before filing the charge sheet.

The prosecution complaint which is basically a charge sheet runs over seven thousand pages containing statements of Fernandez and Nora.

The court took cognisance of the charge sheet and fixed the matter for hearing on December 13. The court asked the agency to make available the charge sheet to all the accused.

The case of ED is based on Delhi Police’s case which accused Sukesh for allegedly extorting around Rs 200 crore from the wife of an industrialist. Later the money was laundered through hawala and used in buying crypto currency.

Those who have been named as an accused in the charge sheet are Pradeep Ramdanee, B. Mohan Raj, Deepak Ramnani, Arun Muthu, Kamlesh Kothari, Avatar Singh Kochhar, Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his wife Leena Maria Paul.

Meanwhile, during the trial Leena Maria Paul who was appearing through video conference from jail said that she was being subjected to discrimination just because she is the wife of Sukesh.

