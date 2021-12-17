Equities settle sharply low; bank, financial services stocks down

New Delhi: The Indian equity indices – S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 – settled sharply low on Friday, declining in five out of past six sessions amid heavy sell-offs.

The indices traded lower all through the session on Friday. The Sensex and Nifty settled at 57,011 points and 16,985 points, down 1.54 per cent and 1.53 per cent from their previous close, respectively.

Sectors such as bank, auto, financial services, FMCG and metal stocks traded in the red.

Among the stocks, Indusind Bank, Tata Motors, ONGC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Hindustan Unilever were some of the top losers, NSE data showed, declining 4.6 per cent, 4.4 per cent, 3.9 per cent, 3.5 per cent, 3.4 per cent, respectively.