Income Tax raids at SP leader’s house

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department on Saturday raided the premises of senior Samajwadi Party national secretary and spokesperson leader Rajeev Rai in Mau district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to sources, the search lasted for more than two hours.

The SP leader allegedly created shell companies which were used to launder money, they said.

Local police were deployed outside his residence to avoid any untoward incident. As the news spread, SP workers and leaders gathered outside his house giving police a tough time.

Terming the raid “political vendetta”, the party accused the Centre of “misusing” its power to create a terror among SP leaders.

IT department sources said that after UP, another team was sent to Haryana as the leader has links there as well. “We conducted raids in several places in Haryana. He has links in Haryana too. Their premises were raided,” said the source.

Reportedly, the IT officials have recovered incriminating documents in the raid.

The people connected to shell companies, reportedly related to SP leader, were questioned by the IT officials.

While the raids in UP were conducted this morning, in Haryana it was carried out in the noon.

Further probe in the matter is on.