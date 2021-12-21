Inter-state firearms syndicate busted in Delhi, 2 held

New Delhi: Delhi Police’s Special Cell has busted an inter-state firearms syndicate that was spread across four states and arrested two key members of the gang, an official said here on Tuesday.

The arrested persons, identified as Chhote Kumar and Dinesh, both residents of Aligarh, were booked under the stringent provisions of Arms (Amendment) Act 2019.

In this newly incorporated section of the amended Arms Act of 2019, there is a provision of minimum sentence of 10 years of punishment, which is extendable up to life imprisonment and also punishable with fine. The intent of the legislation is to curb the increasing menace of arms trafficking in the country.

Furnishing the details about the operation, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), Jasmeet Singh, said that in recent past, several illegal firearms syndicates were identified for indulging in supply of arms and ammunition to gangsters, hardened criminals and small firearm traffickers in Delhi-NCR and adjoining states after procuring them from manufacturer-cum-suppliers in Madhya Pradesh.

A team of Special Cell was working on one of these syndicates and on Monday, an information was received that two members of this gang had collected a consignment of arms and ammunition from a supplier in Madhya Pradesh and that both would arrive at a specific spot in Delhi to hand over the firearms to one of their contacts.

Acting on the tip-off, the police team laid a trap and apprehended both the accused — Chhote Kumar and Dinesh — and recovered 15 illegal pistols and 30 live cartridges from the duo.

“Eight .32 semi-automatic pistols, 10 live cartridges of the same calibre, seven .315 single shot pistols, and 20 live cartridges were recovered from their possession,” the official said.

The DCP informed that both the arrested persons have disclosed to have procured firearms and ammunition from a notorious arms manufacturer-cum-supplier in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh.

“They regularly procured firearms from arms manufacturers in MP and further supplied them to gangsters, hardened criminals and small arms peddlers in Delhi-NCR and adjoining states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan etc. for the last 10 years,” the official said.

“During interrogation, the duo further disclosed to have already supplied more than 400 firearms in Delhi-NCR and adjoining states in the last two years. They used to purchase a semi-automatic pistol for Rs 7,000 and a single shot pistol for Rs 1,000, and sold them for Rs 25,000 and Rs 4,000, respectively, to criminals in Delhi-NCR,” the official added.