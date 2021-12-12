Published On: Sun, Dec 12th, 2021

Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist killed in encounter in J&K’s Awantipora

Srinagar: Security forces on Sunday gunned down a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist in an encounter that broke out in Awantipora in the south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The hiding terrorists resorted to firing to break the security cordon

According to reports, the security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Baragam area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district following specific inputs about the presence of some terrorists in the area.

A police official said that as the security cordon tightened, the hiding terrorists resorted to firing to break the security cordon and escape  but in the retaliatory fire, one terrorists was killed.

The slain terrorist has been identified as Sameer Ahmad Tantray, an affiliate of proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad. Tantray was along with his group was involved in a number of terrorists activities. Earlier he was an over ground worker, who used to extend logistic support to the JeM terrorists operating in the area, said the police official.

Large quantity of arms and ammunition besides incriminating material has been recovered from the site site where the JeM terrorists was neutralised, added the police official.

Till reports last came in, search operation was on in the area.

 

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com