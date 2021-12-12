Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist killed in encounter in J&K’s Awantipora

Srinagar: Security forces on Sunday gunned down a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist in an encounter that broke out in Awantipora in the south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

According to reports, the security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Baragam area of Awantipora in the south Kashmir district following specific inputs about the presence of some terrorists in the area.

A police official said that as the security cordon tightened, the hiding terrorists resorted to firing to break the security cordon and escape but in the retaliatory fire, one terrorists was killed.

The slain terrorist has been identified as Sameer Ahmad Tantray, an affiliate of proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad. Tantray was along with his group was involved in a number of terrorists activities. Earlier he was an over ground worker, who used to extend logistic support to the JeM terrorists operating in the area, said the police official.

Large quantity of arms and ammunition besides incriminating material has been recovered from the site site where the JeM terrorists was neutralised, added the police official.

Till reports last came in, search operation was on in the area.