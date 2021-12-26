J&K, Ladakh brace up for another spell of rain & snow

Srinagar: Minimum temperature dropped below the freezing point on Sunday in Kashmir and Ladakh as the weather office forecast light rain/snow during the next 24 hours in J&K and Ladakh.

A statement issued by the Meteorological Department (MeT) said, “Weather is most likely to remain partly to generally cloudy with chances of light snow at isolated places of Kashmir.

“Light to moderate snowfall is likely at scattered to fairly widespread places during 26(Night) to 28th (Morning).

“There is no forecast of any heavy snowfall/rain anywhere in J&K and Ladakh till the end of December”.

Srinagar had minus 1.8, Pahalgam minus 3.8 and Gulmarg minus 7.5 as the minimum temperature today.

Drass town of Ladakh had minus 15, Leh minus 9.5 and Kargil minus 9.2 as the minimum.

Jammu city had 8.8, Katra 7.7, Batote 2.6, Banihal 1.0 and Bhaderwah 1.8 as the night’s lowest temperature.