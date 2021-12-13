Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project is symbol of India’s spiritual soul: PM Modi

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Project was a symbol of India’s spiritual soul.

Dedicating the newly constructed Kashi Vishwanath Dham project to the nation, the Prime Minister said, “Today, a new chapter is being written in the history of Kashi Vishwanath. Kashi Vishwanath Dham premises is not just a grand building but a symbol of India’s culture and traditions. Kashi shows how inspirations of the ancient are giving direction to the future.”

The Prime Minister said that Kashi is a beautiful amalgam of antiquity and novelty that come alive together. He said that the glory of the past is coming alive again, showcasing India’s antiquity, traditions, energy and mobility.

Quoting extensively from scriptures, the Prime minister also spoke in Bhojpuri and established a connect with the local people.

‘Kashi and Ganga belong to all. The invaders attacked this city, tried to destroy it. The history of Aurangzeb’s atrocities, his terror tried to change civilization by the sword. But the soil of this country is different from the rest of the world. If Aurangzeb comes here, Shivaji stands up. If any Salar Masood moves here, then brave warriors like King Suheldev make him realise the power of our unity,” he said.

He said that when the temple was attacked, Ahilyabai Holkar helped in its reconstruction.

The Prime Minister said that earlier the temple area was only 3,000 square feet, it has now become about 5 lakh square feet.

“Around 50 to 75 thousand devotees can now be accommodated in the temple premises,” he said.

Modi further said that Kashi is the city of eternity where awakening is life and even death is a celebration. He termed it as the religious and spiritual capital of the country.

He said that new India was developing alongside and listed the achievements of his government in changing the lives of people for the better.

The Prime Minister also expressed his gratitude towards every labourer who has worked for the construction of this complex and did not stop work even during the pandemic.

The Prime Minister asked people to make three promises to him. He said that people must promise cleanliness, innovation and self-reliance.

“India is moving towards a new tomorrow but we need to work harder on cleanliness. We also need to stress on innovation. Startups are changing the face of the country and we need to carry it forward. We also have to emphasise on ‘Atmanirbhar’ which is essential to make the country strong,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP president J.P. Nadda, Deputy Chief Ministers Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Maurya, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Mahendra Pandey and state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh were present on the occasion.