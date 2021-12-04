Published On: Sat, Dec 4th, 2021

LeT terrorist arrested in J&K’s Budgam

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday arrested an active terrorist who was a close associate of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander in Budgam district.

He was a close aide of LeT commander, Muhammad Yousuf Kantro

A joint team of police and counter insurgency Rashtriya Rifles arrested the LeT terrorist from the Pushkar area.

“The arrested terrorist was identified as Hamid Nath of Peth Zanigam village. He was active since February this year,” the police said.

“He was a close aide of LeT commander, Muhammad Yousuf Kantro,” the police added.

