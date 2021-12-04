LeT terrorist arrested in J&K’s Budgam

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday arrested an active terrorist who was a close associate of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander in Budgam district.

A joint team of police and counter insurgency Rashtriya Rifles arrested the LeT terrorist from the Pushkar area.

“The arrested terrorist was identified as Hamid Nath of Peth Zanigam village. He was active since February this year,” the police said.

“He was a close aide of LeT commander, Muhammad Yousuf Kantro,” the police added.