Lone crash survivor brought to Sulur Airbase, en route to B’luru

Chennai: Lone survivor in the Wednesday helicopter crash, Varun Singh was on Thursday brought to Sulur Air Force station, en route to Air Force Command Hospital in Bengaluru. Doctors are tight-lipped on the physical condition of Varun Singh as he has suffered 80 per cent burns.

A special aircraft is arranged at Sulur Air Force station to shift group captain Varun Singh to Bengaluru air command hospital. Authorities at the Bengaluru hospital said that the injured officer is expected to reach the hospital by 5.30 pm.

The Air Force command hospital at Bengaluru has high-end facilities and has expert doctors to treat critical patients.

Meanwhile, a large crowd gathered at Sulur Air Force station as the mortal remains of General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other officers will be taken to New Delhi. Several women broke down and many were seen chanting ‘Vande Mataram’, ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and Jai Hind.

Surululinathan, a retired Air Force personnel from Ooty who has reached the Sulur Air Force station to pay his last respects to the CDS and other personnel said, “This can be considered as a black day in the annals of the Indian armed forces. As a retired Air Force personnel, I know that the Air Force pilot who had commanded the helicopter was a very experienced pilot and the investigation must cover all angles including external attack theory that has cropp