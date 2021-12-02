Maharashtra suspends ex-Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh

Mumbai: In a first-ever for Maharashtra, serving DGP-rank IPS officer Param Bir Singh, who is also a former Police Commissioner of Mumbai and Thane, has been suspended, and disciplinary proceedings launched against him for various lapses, it was announced on Thursday.

The decision by the state government to suspend the 1988 batch IPS officer – who was declared a ‘Proclaimed Offender’ by a Mumbai court in November – follows a probe report submitted by Additional Chief Secretary Debashish Chakravarti.

Among other things, the report had recommended action against Singh for defying the All India Civil Service Rules, sudden “unauthorised absence from duty” after which he became “untraceable” for nearly six months before he resurfaced a week ago (last Thursday) in Mumbai.

“The Government of Maharashtra is satisfied that it is necessary and desirable to place Param Bir Singh under suspension in accordance with the Rule 3(1) and Rule 3(3) of the All India Service (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969,” said the 3-pager signed by Joint Secretary, Home, Venkatesh Bhat, and sent through DGP Sanjay Pandey, this evening.

Singh is facing several cases pertaining to extortion and corruption with complaints lodged in Mumbai and Thane, bailable and non-bailable arrest warrants, which were cancelled later, plus a probe by the government-appointed retired Justice K.U. Chandiwal Commission of Enquiry.

The suspension order served on Singh lists the cases registered against him at Marine Drive Police Station in Mumbai, and in Thane district at Bazarpeth Police Station, Kalyan, Kopari Police Station and Thane Nagar Police Station, both in Thane city.

The state government will also probe the suspended officer for various “irregularities and lapses”, and unauthorised absence from duties, as part of the disciplinary action proceedings.

The rapid-paced developments came after Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil indicated last week that suspension proceedings against Singh were underway and finally culminated with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray signing the orders.