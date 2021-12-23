Maoists gun down ex-sarpnach on Telangana-Chhattisgarh border

Hyderabad: Maoists gunned down a former sarpanch in Telangana’s Mulugu district, branding him a police informer.

The body of Korasa Ramesh (33), who was kidnapped by Maoists three days ago, was found near Kottapalli area on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border on Wednesday.

According to police, the former sarpanch and a worker of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) from K Kondapur village in Venkatapur mandal of Mulugu district was kidnapped by Maoists when he had gone to the neighbouring state for some work.

Ramesh, who has been residing in Eturnagaram for some time, had gone to Bheemaram in Chhattisgarh district along with a friend on his motorcycle on December 20. The duo had travelled through Chirla area in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

His family later learnt that unidentified people took them to discuss some matter. However, with no further information the family was worried about his safety. On Wednesday, the body of Ramesh was found in the area where he was kidnapped.

Locals who saw the body informed Ramesh’s family. The injuries on the body indicate that he was shot in the mouth. Police believe that he was shot dead on Wednesday.

The person who was kidnapped along with Ramesh has been reportedly released.

Police registered a case and took up investigation.