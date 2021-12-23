MHA seeks report from Punjab Chief Secy on Ludhiana blast

New Delhi: Union Home Ministry on Thursday sought report from the Punjab government over Ludhiana blast, the sources said.

According to sources, the top Home Ministry official has spoken to the Chief Secretary of the state and sought a report on the blast that occurred in Court premises in Ludhiana.

It is also learnt that the teams of National Investigation Agency and National Security Guards have been sent to Ludhiana to collect evidences while the blast incident is being investigated by the Punjab police.

According to the preliminary report, the blast took place around 12.25 pm on the third floor of the court premises. The Court advocates are on strike, therefore less number of advocates were present when the blast took place. The intensity of the blast was so huge that it damaged nearby walls and shattered window glasses.

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said one person was killed in the blast while the police earlier claimed two persons have died.

Recently, Punjab has witnessed incidents of sacrilege in Gurudwaras and the Ministry of the Home Affairs issued an advisory to the state government to take adequate measures to prevent these incidents just before the state assembly election due in next year.