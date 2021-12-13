Miss Universe 2021 to be treated with ‘makki ki roti and sarson da saag’

Chandigarh: Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu, who has bagged the crown for India after 21 years, will be treated with ‘makki ki roti and sarson da saag’ by her parents when she comes back to her hometown, Chandigarh.

“It’s a proud moment for all of us. I can’t express how happy I am. She has always been very active and determined,” Harnaaz’s mother, Ravinder Kaur, told the media at her residence in Mohali.

“Makki ki roti and sarson da saag is her favourite and I would love to treat her with it when she comes home. It doesn’t increase calories either,” added Kaur, a gynaecologist.

Before bagging the crown, a confident Harnaaz had tweeted: “India, tonight we will shine!”

“Finally the great day has come! I feel very fortunate to represent my beloved country, have no doubt that I will do my best to get the crown for India, that is the great goal of all, and today one of us will finally be able to fulfil it. #MissUniverse #MissIndia.”

According to her mother, Harnaaz, who hails from a middle-class family, has proved her mettle.

“She’s very confident and focused on achieving her goals. We have supported her passion,” she said.

Excited over her win, Harnaaz’s brother, Harnoor, said: “Harnaaz remains calm and focused most of the time. She was confident from her school days that one day she will clinch this title and she got it.”

Punjabi film actress Harnaaz is currently pursuing her Masters’ degree in Public Administration.

She has also worked in Punjabi films like the upcoming ‘Yaara Diyan Poo Baran’ and ‘Bai Ji Kuttange’.

After she won the pageant, the family went to a nearby Sikh shrine to pray.

Harnaaz, who started modelling at a young age, had earlier won Miss Chandigarh and Miss Punjab title, among others.

Sandhu’s father has 17 brothers, and Harnaaz is the only female offspring in the extended family.

“When she (Harnaaz) was born, we distributed sweets in the hospital,” Harnaaz’s father, P.S. Sandhu, said, adding that “we all will perform ‘bhangra’ on her arrival.”

Harnaaz’s hobbies are singing, cooking, theatre and horse-riding. She has won the Miss Universe crown after Lara Dutta won it in 2000.