Published On: Thu, Dec 30th, 2021

Nora Fatehi tests Covid positive

Mumbai: Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi has tested positive for Covid and is currently in quarantine under the doctor’s observation.

Abiding by the protocols, Nora has been quarantined under the doctor’s observation

Nora’s spokesperson said: “On behalf of Nora Fatehi, as her spokesperson, would want to inform that Nora Fatehi has been tested positive for Covid on 28th of December.”

“Abiding by the protocols, Nora has been quarantined under the doctor’s observation since then and has been cooperating with BMC for the safety and regulations.”

The spokesperson confirmed that images of her being photographed are from earlier events and that Nora has “stepped nowhere out recently”.

