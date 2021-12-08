Northwest India to get colder by 4 degrees

New Delhi: In its latest forecast on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that there will be a gradual fall in the minimum temperatures by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over most parts of northwest India, including Delhi, in the next four to five days.

A similar drop will also be recorded in the central and eastern part of the country.

“A fresh Western Disturbance seen as a trough roughly along longitude 62 degrees east to the north of latitude. Twenty-seven degrees north in lower and middle tropospheric levels. Under its influence, there is a possibility of rainfall or snowfall over Jammu- Kashmir- Ladakh- Gilgit- Baltistan- Muzzafarabad during December 7 to 9 and over Himachal Pradesh on December 8 and 9,” the IMD said in a statement.

Besides, there will isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Thursday with isolated heavy falls over Tamil Nadu.

“Dense fog is very likely in isolated pockets over Northeast India during the next three days,” the forecast mentioned.

Meanwhile, the national capital’s maximum and minimum temperatures on Tuesday were pegged at 24 degrees and 11 degrees Celsius.

Delhi on Monday recorded a minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius — six notches above the season’s normal.

The minimum temperature on Sunday stood at 11.4 degrees Celsius, which was two notches above the normal.

Also, 0.8 mm rainfall was recorded at the Safdarjung Observatory in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 a.m. on Monday, according to IMD data.