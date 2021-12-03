Over a dozen Afghan Al Badr terrorists waiting at launch pads in PoK to infiltrate

New Delhi: Over a dozen Afghan terrorists who are a part of the Al-Badr terrorist group, have made their way as far as Pakistan occupied Kashmir and are now waiting to infiltrate into the Indian territory, sources in the intelligence agencies said.

It may be mentioned here that the Al-Badr group is known to have aided the Taliban terrorists to takeover Afghanistan on 31st August 2021.

Worried over the implications of takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban on India’s national security, the Indian security establishment is thinking about opening missions to go to the depth of the emerging situation.

Sources said that the Pakistan’s ISI has reportedly issued specific orders to terror groups operating in Jammu and Kashmir to target civilians especially the Kashmiri Pandits and the migrants.

Infiltration attempts will increase in the Jammu and Kashmir ahead of heavy snowfall. Earlier, the intelligence agencies have warned that attempts to infiltrate into India from across the LoC and the International Border would increase in the coming days.

The said input came when security forces intercepted messages from terrorist outfits in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) for intensifying infiltration before the heavy snowfall as the Indian Army and central para military forces have initiated major operations in the Kashmir Valley after the targeted killings there recently.

According to the sources, the agencies have sent an alert that a series of meeting have been taking place in PoK among Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Al-Badr and they are planning to push more and more terrorists into the Kashmir Valley before the heavy snowfall commences.

As per the messages intercepted by the agencies, it was revealed that Pakistan’s Inter Service Intelligence (ISI) has been providing all logistic support to these outfits and trying to push them at the earliest.

The intercepted messages have also revealed that the ISI has been trying to get the terrorists waiting at the launch pads infiltrated through the Poonch district in Jammu.

Latest intelligence inputs suggest that the number of terror camps in PoK has been increased from 17 to 25 wherein over 250 terrorists have been waiting for an opportunity to infiltrate in the Kashmir valley.

However, after the recent visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Jammu and Kashmir, the security grid has been further tightened in the entire Union Territory.