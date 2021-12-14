Published On: Tue, Dec 14th, 2021

Pakistani terrorist killed in J&K’s Poonch

Jammu: A wanted Pakistani terrorist, Abu Zarar of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was killed by the security on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Police sources said Abu Zarar of the LeT was killed in an ongoing gunfight in Bafliyaz village of Surankote in Poonch district.

“He was on the wanted list of the security forces. The area where the encounter is going on is densely forested.

“Reinforcements have been rushed to the area to tighten the cordon as one more militant is likely to be hiding there.

“Abu Zarar was operating in Rajouri and Poonch districts. One AK-47 rifle, 4 magazines, a grenade and some Indian currency has been recovered from the possession of the slain militant”, sources said.

The gunfight erupted after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

 

