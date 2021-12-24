Published On: Fri, Dec 24th, 2021

Pak’s ‘khuda hafiz’ if Imran govt not sent packing: Shehbaz Sharif

New Delhi: Shehbaz Sharif, President of the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), foresaw the country’s downfall if the incumbent Imran Khan-led government was not sent packing, Geo News reported.

God forbid, if this government is not sent packing, we might see Pakistan’s ‘khuda hafiz’

“God forbid, if this government is not sent packing, we might see Pakistan’s ‘khuda hafiz’ — so gear up,” Geo News quoted Sharif as saying on Thursday while addressing a party meet in Lahore.

The PML-N President said the time has come to end this government “which was formed as a result of rigging”, as he claimed that Quaid-e-Azam “must be turning in his grave”, the report said.

Slamming the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for its policies, he said: “I had revealed this three and a half years ago that a NAB-Niazi nexus exists. They have mortgaged the country to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).”

Taking a jibe at Khan, Sharif said if the Prime Minister likes unveiling projects “so much”, he should have informed him, as he would award him a plaque for “unveiling so many plaques”.

For his part, PML-N leader and former federal minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said he predicts Khan’s “political death” in the near future.

Rafique called on PML-N and Pakistan Peoples Party to join hands and initiate a political struggle, as he claimed that Khan was not a part of the political fraternity, the report said.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com