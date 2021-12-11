Patna HC starts live streaming of proceedings on YouTube

Patna: The Patna High Court has emerged as the fifth court in the country to live stream proceedings on YouTube, an official said.

Earlier, the process was followed by Karnataka, Odisha, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh high courts.

The idea is to bring transparency in the proceedings and promote the concept of open court in the country. On Friday, the court of Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh and Madhuresh Kumar telecast the proceedings live on YouTube, the official said.

The practice first started in Madhya Pradesh High Court when some journalists filed a petition after they failed to receive actual information on cases. Following that, the court decided to telecast the court proceedings live on YouTube to bring transparency.

Soon, Odisha high court followed the suit.

Even Supreme Court judge Abhay Srinivas Aoka advocated the same. He pointed out that if the Parliament proceedings can be telecast live on television, then why not court proceedings?.