Pinky Irani sent to ED custody in 200 cr money laundering case

New Delhi: A special court on Friday sent Pinky Irani, an alleged aide of multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar who was held in connection with the over Rs 200 crore money laundering case, to Enforcement Directorate custody till Tuesday.

The ED had arrested Irani, said to be a resident of Mumbai, on Thursday evening.

It had moved a plea seeking her 14 days’ remand. During the argument, Public Prosecutor Atul Tripathi representing the ED argued that she was needed to be confronted with evidence. He said that her statement is also to be recorded.

Advocate R K Shah appeared for the ED and assisted Mr Tripathi.

An ED official said that they have to recover a few documents from her. “She was the one who introduced Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez to Sukesh Chandrasekhar and summoned by the ED. After questioning, she was arrested on Thursday.”

Now the ED will confront her with Jacqueline Fernandez, record her statement and compare it with the actor’s statement. Few more persons are under the scanner of the ED.

Irani will be questioned regarding the case and hawala transactions of the money.

As of now, nine people, including Pinky, have been arrested in this connection.

Those arrested earlier are — Pradeep Ramdanee, B. Mohan Raj, Deepak Ramnani, Arun Muthu, Kamlesh Kothari, Avatar Singh Kochhar, Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his wife Leena Maria Paul.

All the eight have been charge-sheeted.

The ED will file a supplementary chargesheet mentioning Pinky as an accused. The chargesheet would be based on documentary evidence.